N Valarmathi, voice of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 countdown, dies

N Valarmathi voiced the countdown for Chandrayaan-3 in July. (Image credit: @Rajeev_GoI/X)

N Valarmathi, whose iconic voice was behind the countdown to several rocket launches at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), died on Sunday. The ISRO scientist last lent her voice for the countdown during the launch was Chandrayaan-3, India's moon mission, in July from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

She died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Chennai, news agency ANI reported, quoting the public relations officer of ISRO.

N Valarmathi was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where she used to announce the countdown on all rocket launches.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3. My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti," the Union Minister wrote.

"We won't hear her voice again. Deeply saddened by the demise of Valarmathi Ji. It was her voice we all heard during the countdowns to all ISRO rocket launches in the last few years. Her final act was counting down to the #Chandrayaan3 launch in July. May her soul rest in peace," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

India, led by scientists at the ISRO, successfully landed the Chandrayaan-3 mission in August, and is currently exploring the polar region with its Pragyan rover.

With the stunning milestone, India became the first country to land a craft near the largely unexplored south pole, and just the fourth nation to land on the Moon.