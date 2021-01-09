Covaxin Phase-3 trial: Covid vaccine volunteer's death due to poisoning, says Bharat Biotech

Covaxin, Bharat Biotech

After the death of a volunteer in Phase III trials in Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Biotech International limited in a statement issued on January 9 said the probable cause of death of the volunteer was cardio respiratory failure as a result of suspected poisoning, adding that the case is under police investigation.

Volunteer named Deepak Maravi got administered with a trail vaccine in Bhopal's People's Medical College on December 12, 2020. He was found dead nine days after at his home on December 21, 2020. The investigation into the cause of death is going on.

The officials stated: “We would like to state that a volunteer passed away on December 21, 2020 and the death was reported to the People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre by the son of the deceased. The volunteer, at the time of enrolment, had fulfilled all the inclusion and exclusion criteria to be accepted as a participant in the Phase III trial and was reported to be healthy in all the site follow up calls post 7 days of his dosing and no adverse events were observed or reported. The volunteer passed away nine days after the dosing and preliminary reviews by the site indicate that the death is unrelated to the study dosing.”

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary on January 9 said that the postmortem report of the trial, is awaited.

"We conduct the vaccine trials only according to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research. A person shows the side effects within 30 minutes after getting the vaccine. Its effect remains visible for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, the volunteer died many days after he was administered the vaccine." he said as questions were being raised on the safety of the COVID vaccines that have been approved for emergency use.

"It is very unfortunate that the person died, but the initial reports show that his death occurred due to poisoning. The post-mortem report is still awaited. We can say anything only after the final report comes," he added.

There are questions being raised on the safety of indigenous vaccines after getting approval from the Drugs regulator for emergency use, as they did not have phase III trial data at the time.

With inputs from ANI