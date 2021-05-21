Most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in India: Check out

Here are some of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in India are listed below.

With more and more people participating in the cryptocurrency frenzy that has now gripped the world, India isn't far behind.

Several cryptocurrency exchanges have now come up in the country that enable buying, selling and trading in several cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges offer ease in trading by offering functionality through user-friendly applications or websites.

Some of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in India are listed below:

WazirX

Founded in 2017, WazirX was later acquired by Binance Holdings, which is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The exchange promises security and multilingual support.

WazirX's P2P system simplifies the process of depositing and withdrawing fiat currency by auto-matching a buyer with a seller and ensuring safety and speed in trades.

It is available on Android, iOS, Web, Mac and Windows.

CoinDCX

The Mumbai based cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX is one of the popular options with crypto investors in India.

The exchange claims to have over one lakh active users and offers more than 200 cryptocurrencies The trading fee is minimal while the deposits and withdrawals are free.

It is especially beneficial for investors who want to trade directly from INR to BTC on the platform.

Zebpay

Zebpay offers lightning fast payments and enhanced security controls including include controls to disable all outgoing transactions with the 'Disable Outgoing Transactions' feature.

The exchange offers trade across six EUR-Crypto pairs and five Crypto-Crypto pairs across Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and EOS.

It has a clean, simple and user-friendly interface.

CoinSwitch Kuber

If you are new to the cryptocurrency market, then this exchange lets you start trading with just Rs 100. CoinSwitch Kuber offers more than 100 cryptocurrencies and has over 3 million users.

CoinSwitch was founded in 2017 as a global aggregator of cryptocurrencies and in June 2020 it launched its Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

The exchange is backed by investors including Sequoia, Ribbit Capital and Paradigm.

UnoCoin

UnoCoin is among the first cryptocurrency exchanges in India. Launched in 2013, the exchange caters to over 1.2 million users. The exchange allows its users to buy or sell Bitcoin with INR. Traders are also provided with a special bitcoin address that auto sells Bitcoin.

Another striking feature of the exchange is that it allows its users Recharge and Top Up wallets and use Bitcoins to recharge cell phones and DTH. It also supports a Merchant Gateway system that allows online businesses to accept Bitcoins as a mode of payment.

While these are some of the popular cryptocurrency exchanges, one must look for features like security, transaction fee and credibility of the exchange before carrying out any transactions.