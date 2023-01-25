'Money Heist', 'Manjulika' on Noida Metro? This viral video is not what you think it is

Money Heist, Squid Game, Manjulika cosplay was on aboard the Noida metro for a boAt campaign. (Image: screengrab from video boat.nirvana/Instagram)

Viral video clips of Money Heist-mask wearing people, the “Squid Game” uniform and Manjulika from “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” on the Noida metro recently went viral on social media.

Terrified and shocked people looked at these sudden entrants on the metro train. Many vacated their seats seeing a disheveled, ghost-like appearance of an irate women as a visibly injured man runs through compartments dressed in clothes popularized by the Korean survival drama “Squid Game” on Netflix.

The third entry inside the same compartment was a red-jumpsuit donning, Salvatore Dali mask wearing man with two duffel bags, Netflix’s superhit show “Money Heist” style.

Several people are seen shooting videos as others wonder what was happening. As much as it seems like a prank by social media content creators, it actually turned out to be an advertisement of boAt headphone launching their new stream edition.

“Sound so powerful your favourite characters came to life. Our all-new Stream Edition is what caused the recent Viral Metro Incident,” boAt tweeted along with the ad in which towards the end, all three start dancing to music being played on speaker.

Then all our cosplaying characters are seen putting on the new stream edition headphones as they enjoyed the music.

People absolutely loved the unique concept and praised the creativity of the advertisement that focused on the brand’s qualities too.

The headphones, earphones and the gadgets of the stream edition have the Netflix logo instead of the brand’s logo.