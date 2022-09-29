Miss Malini's job advert puts spotlight back on 'exploitative bosses' and a 'pittance' as salary

Screengrabs of the post put up by Miss Malini on Instagram.

Malini Agarwal, who runs the entertainment website Miss Malini, has been facing backlash on social media after she shared an Instagram post about a job opportunity with her company.

In three slides, Agarwal describes the role and the desired qualifications of the candidate but what caught social media users' eye was how demanding the job was and how little the salary offered was in the country's most expensive city. She offered Rs 3 to Rs 3.6 lakh a year for the "full-time" role which amounts to Rs 30,000 a month.

Social media users pointed out that the expectations from the job were "cruel".



for an absolute pittance, at that

— t. (@iscoparwane) September 29, 2022



Yes!!! 3L-ish in one of the most expensive cities in India... phew — ria chopra (@riachops) September 29, 2022

"Malini, pay your employees a livable wage challenge," commented @arshadwahid on Instagram. Another user @hotchocolateislove wrote, "That’s sheer slavery at 25K a month."

Apart from the lost list of demands and meagre pay, what social media users found offensive was that despite Miss Malini's intense stress on being grammatically correct, the post itself was riddled with typos -- a fact that the users took upon themselves to correct.

"Umm... For someone so particular about commas and punctuation, she should know it’s wears not wear’s. I know that’s beside the point of the toxic expectations but still," tweeted @oknottested.

"Ma'am, you made typos yourself. It's Devil Wears Prada, not wear's, it's stationery, not stationary. Lol," commented @madhurikumar20 on Instagram.

The backlash against Miss Malini's post comes at a time when employees have been pointing out toxic work cultures, demanding a fair work-life balance and even taking to quiet quitting.

Recently, Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande too had faced severe criticism and triggered a massive debate after he urged young professionals to work for 18 hours a day.