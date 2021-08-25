Milk Crate Challenge takes over internet, doctors warn of possible injuries

A new fad has taken over the internet. But unlike the harmless ice bucket challenge, this one has landed many in hospitals and doctors have raised concerns about people doing it.

The new trend called Milk Crate Challenge is leaving people injured in some cases. This trend challenges people to stack up milk crates like a staircase and attempt to climb them.

As per reports, the Milk Crate Challenge originally emerged on TikTok and later went viral on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.



I’m gonna be the adult here and say we gotta stop #MilkCrate #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/naw8Hm6ZbO

— The Milk Crate Challenge (@MilkCrateClub) August 23, 2021

More and more people are putting up their videos with the hashtag #MilkCrateChallenge.



I know his chest hurt #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/LDp2Kya0yC

— Milk crate challenge (@milkcratechalle) August 22, 2021

Doctors have asked people to give the Milk Crate Challenge a pass due to the risk associated with it.

“Everyone needs to do their part in supporting first responders and health-care providers, and that involves not partaking in challenges like this one that are putting additional strain on the system,” said Shawn Anthony, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, as quoted by the Washington Post.

"It is very difficult to brace yourself from the falls I have seen in these videos. They put their joints at an even higher risk for injury," he said.

Baltimore City Health Department in a tweet said, "With COVID-19 hospitalisations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge."