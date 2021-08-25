MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Milk Crate Challenge takes over internet, doctors warn of possible injuries

In the new Milk Crate Challenge, people stack up milk crates like a staircase and attempt to climb them.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST

A new fad has taken over the internet. But unlike the harmless ice bucket challenge, this one has landed many in hospitals and doctors have raised concerns about people doing it.

The new trend called Milk Crate Challenge is leaving people injured in some cases. This trend challenges people to stack up milk crates like a staircase and attempt to climb them.

As per reports, the Milk Crate Challenge originally emerged on TikTok and later went viral on other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

More and more people are putting up their videos with the hashtag #MilkCrateChallenge.





Doctors have asked people to give the Milk Crate Challenge a pass due to the risk associated with it.

“Everyone needs to do their part in supporting first responders and health-care providers, and that involves not partaking in challenges like this one that are putting additional strain on the system,” said Shawn Anthony, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, as quoted by the Washington Post.

"It is very difficult to brace yourself from the falls I have seen in these videos. They put their joints at an even higher risk for injury," he said.

Baltimore City Health Department in a tweet said, "With COVID-19 hospitalisations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #trending #world
first published: Aug 25, 2021 03:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.