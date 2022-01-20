Michael Mann, Meg Gardiner's novel ‘Heat 2’ will serve as prequel and sequel to 1995's 'Heat'

The L.A.-set heist film centered on a game of cat-and-mouse between expert thief Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) and dogged detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino). (Image credit: theplaylist.net)

Four-time Oscar nominated writer and director Michael Mann announced recently that that August 9 will see the release of Heat 2, a novel written by him and Edgar-winner Meg Gardiner that will serve as a prequel and sequel to Mann's action-crime masterpiece, 1995's Heat.

The film starred actors Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer.

“It’s been my intention for a long time to do the further stories of Heat,” Mann told Deadline . “There was always a rich history or back-story about the events in these people’s lives before 1995 in Heat and projection of where their lives would take them after.”

The book represents the first novel from Michael Mann Books — which signed a multi-million dollar deal with HarperCollins imprint William Morrow — and it marks Mann’s debut as a novelist.

The game between Hanna and McCauley was informed by real life ex-cop Chuck Adamson and his obsessive pursuit of the real Neil McCauley, a wily ex-con from Chicago who lived to take down big scores. Many of the events depicted in the film actually happened.

The reaction from fans on Twitter has been divided after the announcement of 'Heat 2'. While one faction can't wait for August 9 to arrive, the others are apprehensive about Mann's performance.



I've seen it 5 times.

15 hours. I'm probably going to watch it again this week...I was literally talking to my Wife and my son about it like 3 days ago!!! — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 19, 2022





Still the best action scene until this day. No music, no crashing cars, no stunts. Just loud noise from gunshots and the echo of it from the buildings. Absolutley perfect. https://t.co/kZ5fJAZ6EC

— FENIX (@remonite) January 19, 2022



Love it, but if the titles aren’t PreHeat and ReHeat then an opportunity has been lost. — Bill Dallas (@BillDallas99) January 19, 2022





Hate to be a downer, but this is not good news. If Mann’s recent films had not been abysmal failures, he would not be picking at the bones of his greatest success. Whenever someone runs back back to the well after not finding water anywhere else, it’s almost never a good thing.

— Culverton Smith (@CulvertonSmith) January 19, 2022



Heat was already “going back to the well” as it was a remake of his TV movie “LA Takedown.” — Meme Mike (@mememike2) January 19, 2022

