Michael Mann, Meg Gardiner's novel ‘Heat 2’ will serve as prequel and sequel to 1995's 'Heat'

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
The L.A.-set heist film centered on a game of cat-and-mouse between expert thief Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) and dogged detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino). (Image credit: theplaylist.net)

Four-time Oscar nominated writer and director Michael Mann announced recently that that August 9 will see the release of Heat 2, a novel written by him and Edgar-winner Meg Gardiner that will serve as a prequel and sequel to Mann's action-crime masterpiece, 1995's Heat.

The film starred actors Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer.

“It’s been my intention for a long time to do the further stories of Heat,” Mann told Deadline. “There was always a rich history or back-story about the events in these people’s lives before 1995 in Heat and projection of where their lives would take them after.”

The book represents the first novel from Michael Mann Books — which signed a multi-million dollar deal with HarperCollins imprint William Morrow — and it marks Mann’s debut as a novelist.

The L.A.-set heist film centered on a game of cat-and-mouse between expert thief Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) and dogged detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino).

The game between Hanna and McCauley was informed by real life ex-cop Chuck Adamson and his obsessive pursuit of the real Neil McCauley, a wily ex-con from Chicago who lived to take down big scores. Many of the events depicted in the film actually happened.

The reaction from fans on Twitter has been divided after the announcement of 'Heat 2'. While one faction can't wait for August 9 to arrive, the others are apprehensive about Mann's performance.





Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Al Pacino #Heat 2 #Meg Gardiner #Michael Mann #Robert De Niro #Val Kilmer
first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:23 pm

