Top 10 Most Anticipated Films of 2022: The Flash, Uncharted, and more

From 'The Batman' to 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' - take a look at top 10 most anticipated films of 2022

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
Representative Source: Shutterstock
IMDb has unveiled the most anticipated movies of 2022. "Among the movies with planned releases in 2022, these 10 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide in 2021," the website said. Take a look. (Image: Shutterstock)
flash
Rank 10 | The Flash is intended to be the twelfth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash alongside Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck. The Flash is scheduled to be released in the US on November 4, 2022.
uncharted
Rank 9 | Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. The movie is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022.
Mission-impossible
Rank 8 | Mission: Impossible 7 is an upcoming American action spy film written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom will reprise their roles from the previous films. It is scheduled for release in the US on September 30, 2022.
dr strange
Rank 7 | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, and Xochitl Gomez. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to be released in the US on May 6, 2022.
Jurassic World | 2015 (Image: imdb.com)
Rank 6 | Jurassic World Dominion is a science fiction adventure film directed by Colin Trevorrow. It is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film stars an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise. Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022. (Image: imdb.com)
Killers of the Flower Moon
Rank 5 | Killers of the Flower Moon is an upcoming crime drama film directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, and written by Eric Roth based on the 2017 nonfiction book of the same name by David Grann. Leonardo DiCaprio, who also served as producer, stars alongside Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro. The release date has not been announced yet.
Top Gun Maverick
Rank 4 | Top Gun: Maverick is upcoming action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is the sequel to 1986's Top Gun. The film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released in the US and Canada on May 27, 2022.
thor
Rank 3 | Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios. The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, and Vin Diesel. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 8, 2022.
scream
Rank 2 | Scream is the fifth instalment of the Scream film series. It is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Roger L. Jackson will return to reprise their original roles, while Marley Shelton also reprises her role from the previous film. The film is scheduled to be released on January 14, 2022.
Screengrab of ‘The Batman’ (2021) trailer (Courtesy: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Rank 1 | The Batman is the most anticipated film of 2022, according to IMDb. The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/ Batman, alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. It is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022. (Courtesy: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Batman #Entertainment #Slideshow #trending
first published: Dec 25, 2021 10:34 am

