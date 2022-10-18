English
    Matrimonial ad ranking engineering and MBA colleges draws internet’s ire

    A matrimonial ad seeking a groom educated at a "Tier-1 college" has gone viral on social media.

    Edited by : Sanya Jain
    October 18, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
    A matrimonial ad has drawn the internet's ire with its long list of requirements.

    A matrimonial ad seeking a groom from a top MBA or engineering college would no longer raise eyebrows – but one specifying the educational institutes that are acceptable, along with a host of other requirements, certainly drew the internet’s ire.

    The Shaadi.com ad first surfaced on Reddit and has since spread to other platforms like Twitter. The ad sought a groom “not born earlier than June 1992” and earning not less than 30 lakhs per annum. That’s not all – the man should also have been educated at a “premier institute,” the ad specified before listing out the institutes that would qualify as tier-1.

    The would-be groom should hold an MBA, MTech, MS or PGDM degree from a premier, tier-1 institute, the ad said.

    In case of “Tier 1 MBA colleges,” the list included the Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, Lucknow and Kozhikode, along with a handful of others like XLRI, ISB and FMS.

    And as for “Tier 1 engineering colleges,” according to the matrimonial ad, these included IIT, NIT, IIIT and others like BITS Pilani and IISc Bangalore.

    The ad went on to specify that the man should be settled in Delhi/NCR and belong to a small family with no more than two siblings.

    On Reddit, a screenshot of the Shaadi.com advert has gone viral with over 4,000 ‘upvotes’ and hundreds of comments.

    “Should have given the option to upload CV,” quipped one user. “For a minute I thought this is a job post for McKinsey....until I read Non Manglik,” another wrote.

    The ad also made its way to Twitter, where reactions ranged from annoyed to amused.

    "I wonder what she brings to the table," one person said. "Seems more like a placement offer," another Twitter user noted.
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 08:35 am
