Indian IT’s slump extends to initial stage of campus hiring, GCCs offer limited relief

Colleges have started looking at more product companies as IT services hiring is starting to slow down.

Across premier engineering institutions in India that are not the IITs, Information Technology (IT) services companies are among the first to make an appearance during placement season, starting as early as August and September to snap up the best candidates. However, at a time when the companies have seen a grim earnings season with not much chance for recovery and guidance is muted, the same is extending to the placement season despite entry-level talent offering companies a cost advantage.

Placement heads and coordinators across various universities and colleges in the country confirmed to Moneycontrol that no Indian IT services companies have not made it to campuses thus far. Across the IT universe, colleges said that Accenture has started its hiring processes, and IBM has made an appearance in limited colleges.

The head of placements at a premier engineering institute in south India who did not wish to be named said that TCS Digital, its premier hiring process starts in August, and in fact last year, it was in July, but there has been no indication so far. “They haven't even started that process planning. Now, the thinking is digital may start in October and regular services hiring in November or so,” he said.

Companies said that companies such as Infosys, Cognizant, and Wipro have not made indications of hiring thus far. Wipro stayed away from campuses last year as it had hired in the preceding year and onboarding had been delayed.

Dr NLN Reddy, the head of Placements at the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology said that product companies have started to hire, but IT services companies have not given their dates so far. “IT services companies are in wait-and-watch mode,” he said.

Echoing this, Sathyabama Institute of Science & Technology’s head of Placement John Bruce said IT companies are looking at onboarding last year’s picks first before assessing their requirements.

The unnamed person quoted above stressed that it's not only that companies haven’t come, but said that there haven’t been any enquiries from companies, too, so far.

However, Indian IT companies require freshers as they offer them a cost advantage and also allow them to shore up their margins, as wage bills form a majority of their costs.

Sriram Rajagopal, managing partner at talent sourcing firm Diamondpick, told Moneycontrol that the industry thrives on volume. “You hire entry-level because they become productive in six to eight months, it helps them manage the delivery costs. The 2023 Campus season is going to be muted. Wherever possible, the backfill has to be at the entry-level to reduce costs. So it's not going to be zero. However, it's going to be substantially muted,” he said. There is currently no indication of companies raising their guidance either.

Rajagopal added that with generative AI increasing productivity too, numbers may only be more impacted going forward as it starts to become more mainstream.

The reason IT Services hiring is crucial is because of the large volumes they hire from campuses, which is how a large number of graduates enter the workforce.

However, captives and products were a big reason for cheer last year for campuses as these cohorts hired larger numbers.

Bruce from Sathyabama said that last year, they started looking at more product companies as IT services hiring was starting to slow down.

“We started moving towards those companies because IT Services are hiring relatively fewer numbers. We have to ensure we cover up with a different domain. We moved to the product sector, and concentrate more on that kind of placement, which was a successful move. Since we tasted that success last year, we are further widening and increasing the product companies,” he said. Product companies also offer better salary packages, pushing up the average salary on offer.

However, while captives, or global capability centres, were hiring on a tear last year, they too have become more conservative this year.

The placement head quoted above said that they are seeing as much as a 50 percent decline in the overall hiring numbers by GCCs this year. “This impact will be there for this year. We are expecting the market to revive by February or March. Who all haven't hired now may hire then. GCCs are also conservative this year. They are all looking at the US market and the impact. Because of that, we may see a serious revival happening in April/May this year., and they may start hiring and go for another round, while IT services may go for off campus hiring,” he said.

“All GCCs have cut down on campuses as well as numbers so premium campuses they have gone to, but even halved those numbers as well. There is no offset, there is an impact and this batch will be affected. We see some revival happening for the next batch,” he added.

Multiple placement coordinators attributed it to macroeconomic uncertainties for companies to be more conservative.

Sunil C, the Chief Executive Officer of Teamlease Digital said that large consulting companies are also being cautious, primarily because of the macroeconomic condition and uncertainties still looming large.

“We are not seeing things opening up as expected at least by now. People should have had their travel plans booked, Institute visits planned etc correct, but that's not yet seen. So, maybe we are hoping for moderate numbers,” he said. He added that the talent mix with regard to the capabiltiies they require has changed, and so companies don’t need to hire as many people.

However, the placement head quoted above added that this may stem the leakage of offers — or a scenario where a student lets go of one offer to take a higher-paying one.

“We will not lose out on offers, our net offers may actually go up. In my view, this may actually be the ideal model the IT services coming in Oct-Nov. In the current model, there is no certainty for IT services companies that they will get everyone they hire as we have to let them sit for higher offers,” he said.

For now, all eyes are on the results of the second quarter of IT companies for any indications of good news, but industry experts are not too hopeful.