Marketing professional's whacky job application video on LinkedIn gets him multiple interview calls

When Jay Beech, a marketing professional in London, lost his job recently, he resorted to the same method he had adopted in June that landed his last job at a crowdfunding platform. He decided to post an offbeat video on LinkedIn, TikTok and Instagram, reaching out to potential new employers.

The video, unsurprisingly, has caught the attention of employers and lakhs of social media uses. Beech is now reportedly flooded with interview calls.

He took a spin on Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive”, tweaked its lyrics and recorded a song-and-dance sequence.

The video, with over 1.34 lakh views on LinkedIn alone, features Beech in a blue jacket and singing.

“At first I was afraid, I was petrified. Been made redundant twice this year, my spirits could have died. But that’s the times we’re living n and hey, I did choose marketing,” the lyrics go.

“So I stand strong as I look for another job and so I’m back, back to LinkedIn, to tell you I am open for work,” he says in the video.

In the LinkedIn post accompanying the video, Beech said he did not think he will be making another video after his earlier video that gave him a job in June. “Now I didn't think I’d be making another post like this for a while, but hey... I will survive."

LADbible quoted Jay Beech as saying that he is now giving multiple job interviews after his video became the talking point on social media.

"Let's turn it into something fun, and now two days later I'm interviewing with all the companies and hoping I'm going to get snapped up soon,” he was quoted as saying by the website.