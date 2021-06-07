Creative job application lands Mumbai designer direct internship opportunity at Cred

A 3D Graphic and Motion Designer based in Mumbai, Avkash was very keen to land an internship at Cred and decided that a video showcasing his talents would be the perfect application. (Source: Avkash Shah/LinkedIn)

Job aspirant Avkash Shah took his chance making a “creative” case for an internship at financial services startup Cred on jobs and professional networking site LinkedIn and made quick reward as company founder Kunal Shah responded to his post.

The site is flooded with thousands of aspirants seeking their big landing each day, but many with little success. So, Avkash’s creative take on the “CV” quickly gained attention on the site and had Cred founder CEO Kunal Shah taking note.

A 3D graphic designer Avkash created a motion video and posted it on LinkedIn writing: "I want to intern at CRED. Here's my application. I figured that if I was going to apply, I'd make something worth it. It pays to be good. Cc: Kunal Shah Harish Sivaramakrishnan" (sic)

Founder Kunal Shah responded to the post with "It pays to be good", while the company's head of design Harish Sivaramakrishnan offered him an internship on the spot: "Hey Avkash Shah - all of us at the CRED Design Mafia loved what you have created here and we are certain that there is a lot more we can dream, envision and create together. Welcome to the interns club at the CRED Design Mafia! Lekshmi G is your buddy and she will get in touch with you to take this forward. Onward and Upward!"

The reactions to Avkash's post on LinkedIn at time of publishing were over 66,000 and comments were over 2,700. Many applauded his hard work and unique take on getting his dream internship and many also wondered if this would be the norm now, many other were also sharing the post to their own followers as an example of "best job application seen".

On the whole, Avkash seems to have hit jackpot – not only gaining a positive confirmation from his dream company, but also from others who were quick to point out that "there's a place" for him and they would take him "with open arms".