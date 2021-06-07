MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Creative job application lands Mumbai designer direct internship opportunity at Cred

LinkedIn is flooded with thousands of aspirants seeking their big landing each day, but many with little success. So, Avkash’s creative take on the “CV” quickly gained attention on the site and had Cred founder CEO Kunal Shah taking note.

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST
A 3D Graphic and Motion Designer based in Mumbai, Avkash was very keen to land an internship at Cred and decided that a video showcasing his talents would be the perfect application. (Source: Avkash Shah/LinkedIn)

A 3D Graphic and Motion Designer based in Mumbai, Avkash was very keen to land an internship at Cred and decided that a video showcasing his talents would be the perfect application. (Source: Avkash Shah/LinkedIn)


Job aspirant Avkash Shah took his chance making a “creative” case for an internship at financial services startup Cred on jobs and professional networking site LinkedIn and made quick reward as company founder Kunal Shah responded to his post.

The site is flooded with thousands of aspirants seeking their big landing each day, but many with little success. So, Avkash’s creative take on the “CV” quickly gained attention on the site and had Cred founder CEO Kunal Shah taking note.

A 3D graphic designer Avkash created a motion video and posted it on LinkedIn writing: "I want to intern at CRED. Here's my application. I figured that if I was going to apply, I'd make something worth it. It pays to be good. Cc: Kunal Shah Harish Sivaramakrishnan" (sic)

A 3D Graphic and Motion Designer based in Mumbai, Avkash was very keen to land an internship at Cred and decided that a video showcasing his talents would be the perfect application. He was not wrong.

Close

Related stories

Founder Kunal Shah responded to the post with "It pays to be good", while the company's head of design Harish Sivaramakrishnan offered him an internship on the spot: "Hey Avkash Shah - all of us at the CRED Design Mafia loved what you have created here and we are certain that there is a lot more we can dream, envision and create together. Welcome to the interns club at the CRED Design Mafia! Lekshmi G is your buddy and she will get in touch with you to take this forward. Onward and Upward!"

The reactions to Avkash's post on LinkedIn at time of publishing were over 66,000 and comments were over 2,700. Many applauded his hard work and unique take on getting his dream internship and many also wondered if this would be the norm now, many other were also sharing the post to their own followers as an example of "best job application seen".

On the whole, Avkash seems to have hit jackpot – not only gaining a positive confirmation from his dream company, but also from others who were quick to point out that "there's a place" for him and they would take him "with open arms".







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Avkash Shah (@avkash.shah)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Cred #jobs #Kunal Shah #LinkedIn
first published: Jun 7, 2021 02:52 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey