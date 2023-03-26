English
    Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan welcome third child, Aurelia

    Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan got married in 2012 and have two older daughters.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST
    Mark Zuckerberg shared two photos of newborn Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg with her parents. (Image credit: @zuck/Instagram)

    Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recently welcomed their third baby Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO took to Instagram to share their newborn daughter's photo.


    "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he wrote. A second picture shows Chan holding the baby girl close.








    Mark Zuckerberg had announced the news of their pregnancy in September 2022. In another Instagram post, he shared a photo with Chan and wrote: "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year."









    The couple got married in 2012 and have two older daughters, five-year-old August and seven-year-old Max.

    On the work front, Zuckerberg has been making headlines ever since he announced another round of layoffs at Meta.

    In an email to employees, Zuckerberg said Meta the company would shed 10,000 jobs over the next few months, targeting middle management, and that 5,000 other roles would remain unfilled.

    The cuts follow a cull of 11,000 positions announced by the company in November that started a wave of similar jobs cuts across big tech companies, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, but not Apple.

    With the second announcement, the California-based company will have ridded itself of roughly 25 percent of its workforce in just four months.

    "This will be tough and there's no way around that. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success," Zuckerberg said.

