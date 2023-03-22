'Please resign': Mark Zuckerberg's 2010 email to Meta employees leaks

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had termed the leak as an act of betrayal. (Representational Photo).

An old email that surfaced on social media for the first time on Tuesday reveals details of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking an employee to resign. The email, which was sent out in September 2010, was published by Internal Tech Emails.

The employee in the email was accused of leaking inaccurate information about the plans of the company. Zuckerberg was annoyed about a story published by TechCrunch, which stated that Meta was secretly building a new phone.

Zuckerberg termed the leak an "act of betrayal" and clarified that the company was not looking to develop a phone.

"Lots of you saw the TechCrunch story over the weekend claiming that we're building a mobile phone. We're not building a phone and I spoke at length at the Q&A... about what we're actually doing - building ways to make all phones and apps more social," Zuckerberg said in the email.

"This was an act of betrayal. So I'm asking whoever leaked this to resign immediately. If you believe that it's ever appropriate to leak internal information, you should leave. If you don't resign, we will almost certainly find out who you are anyway," Mr Zuckerberg added.

Meta recently announced that the company would be laying off 10,000 employees, which would be the firm's second round of layoffs. Zuckerberg also recently weighed in on the issue of work from home and work from office and stated that employees who turned up for work performed better than employees who worked from home.

Also Read: Meta layoffs 2023: Ex-employee celebrated 3-year 'Metaversary', was laid off 6 days later