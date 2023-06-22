Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk's 'cage match' challenge: 'Send me location'

Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg following reports of Meta launching a Twitter rival called "Threads".

Prominent personalities bickering online is an everyday phenomenon on social media. But it’s not every day that we get to see two billionaires taking their fight offline and indulging in an actual brawl. That may well be a reality if Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk get into a “cage match”, a challenge thrown by the Tesla billionaire. The Meta boss accepted Musk’s challenge for a “cage match” a day after the latter’s tweet calling for one.

“Send me location,” Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram Stories.

Musk’s comment came following a tweet on Meta launching a potential rival to Twitter, called “Threads”.



I’m up for a cage match if he is lol

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk said sarcastically, in his first tweet. A Twitter user cautioned the billionaire that Zuckerberg is trained in the Brazilian marital art of jiu-jitsu.

Zuckerberg, 39, competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament in May last year and won medal. He reportedly competed in the white belt master 2 lightweight division in both gi and no gi jiu-jitsu. A gi is a thick, white cotton uniform worn in several martial arts.

Mark Zuckerberg has been practicing combat sports for quite a while now and in September 2021, he shared a video of him sparring with one of his training partners, Khai Wu, also known as "The Shadow" ahead of his debut on UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Pass -- an American subscription-based video streaming service on combat sports.

Zuckerberg recently shared on Facebook and Instagram that he had completed the “Murph” challenge, which is named for Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in June 2005, aged 29.

Musk had claimed in a podcast last year that he was trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and “Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly” when he was a boy.