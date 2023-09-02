English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Man stopped for driving with a giant bull in passenger seat. Video

    The incident took place in Northeastern Nebraska and as per a New York Post report, the man was pulled over by police officials after complaints from locals.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
    Watsui bull

    In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), the Watsui bull- named Howdy Doody- could be seen seated on the outside of the passenger seat of the car (Representational Photo).

    A man in the United States was recently stopped by the police after he was seen driving his car with a giant bull on the passenger seat. The incident took place in Northeastern Nebraska and as per a New York Post report, the man was pulled over by police officials after complaints from locals.


    In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), the Watsui bull- named Howdy Doody- could be seen seated on the outside of the passenger seat of the car, driven by a man named Lee Meyer, with the horns of the animal covering the windshield of the vehicle.


    Police officials in the region got a call on Wednesday morning saying that a man had been driving on Highway 275 with the bull in the car. Later, the man was asked to take the animal back home and leave the city.

    "They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle," Police Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska Northeast.

    The video saw many comments, several of whom were left in splits about man driving on the highway with a bull on the passenger seat.

    "Is it bring your pet to work day yet? Totally forgotten." one user wrote.

    "The bull looks so embarrassed," another user  wrote.

    Also read: 10-year-old US boy urinates behind mother's car, arrested

    Tags: #United States
    first published: Sep 2, 2023 06:16 pm

