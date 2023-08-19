10-year-old US boy urinates behind mother's car, arrested

The incident occurred in Mississippi region of the United States on August 10 when the woman, who identified herself as Latonya Eason, had gone to meet her lawyer. (Representational Photo).

A 10-year-old boy in the United States was arrested after he urinated behind his mother's car, a New York Post report said. The incident occurred in the Mississippi region on August 10 when the woman, who identified herself as Latonya Eason, had gone to meet her lawyer.

The report said that police officials informed the woman that they caught her son urinating behind the car. When the boy was asked as to why he had urinated behind the car, he said that his sister had told him there was no washroom, nearby.

"He said, 'Mom, my sister said they don't have a bathroom there, I was like, 'You knew better, you should have come and asked me if they had a restroom'," Eason told a local TV station.

The mother, however, felt that police officials had gone overboard in the way they had reacted to the incident, which could "traumatise" her child.

"No, him urinating in the parking lot was not right, but at the same time I handled it like a parent and for one officer to tell my baby to get back in the car like it was OK and to have the other pull up and take him to jail. Like no. I'm just speechless right now. Why would you arrest a 10-year-old kid."

"That could really traumatize my baby. My baby could get to the point where he won't want to have an encounter with the police period," she added.

The boy said that he was not sure about what was happening around him and was frightened at the thought of going to jail.

"They took me down there and got me out of the truck. I didn't know what was happening. I get scared and start shaking and thinking I am going to jail," he said.

The report said that the boy was taken to jail, but was later sent back to his mother.

