8-year-old boy arrested in the US for stealing car at gunpoint, giving police a chase

The boy is being held at a detention facility on charges of robbery, for possessing a firearm. (Representational image)

An eight-year-old has been arrested in US' Alabama for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint and then leading the police on a chase.

The boy, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly carjacked an adult at gunpoint around 11 am on an avenue in Montgomery and refused to pull over for the police. This resulted in a chase that ended when the child crashed the stolen car into another vehicle, New York Post reported. No injuries were reported and the gun was recovered at the scene.

The child was arrested and is being held at a detention facility on charges of robbery, for possessing a firearm.

“When I realised it was a little boy, I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught because don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people,” a witness told the media. "I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things."

In a related incident, in May, a 12-year-old boy in US' North Carolina was charged with armed robbery after he allegedly pointed an air gun at a woman after stealing her phone. The police responded to a call about an armed robbery at an apartment complex on Sunday morning, NBC News reported.

As per the report, a woman was walking in the parking lot when two siblings, aged 6 and 12, approached her and asked to use her phone to call their mother. But once they had her phone, the older child pointed an air gun at her before fleeing with his sibling.