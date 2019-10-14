App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man steals plant pots from Delhi’s vertical garden, miffs netizens

In the viral clip, the man dressed in formals can be seen emptying the plant and the mud from the pot before putting the empty containers in his bag.

Jagyaseni Biswas
A vertical garden (Image: PTI)
A vertical garden (Image: PTI)

The video of an elderly man stealing plant pots from Delhi’s vertical garden has left the internet users enraged. The man was caught red-handed by a passer-by while taking away plant pots from the garden built on the pillars of a flyover. He filmed the incident, which went viral when Facebook page ‘Alwayz Dil Se’ shared it on October 10.

In the viral clip, the man dressed in formals can be seen emptying the plant and the mud from the pot before putting the empty containers in his bag. He is then seen running away from the spot with his booty after the passer-by calls him out.

Unfortunately, such instances of destroying public property have become common in the National Capital since the time the project was started. Reports of truant citizens walking away with the plant pots, leaving behind empty spaces on the pillars, are almost a daily affair now.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation started planting vertical gardens to curb pollution in the city, which is perpetually in the news for poor air quality standards ad also to beautify it simultaneously.

Though this viral video does not ascertain the identity of the person or the location, enraged netizens have been seeking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s intervention.







First Published on Oct 14, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi Pollution #NDMC #New Delhi Municipal Corporation #vertical gardens #viral video

