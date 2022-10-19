English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Man sets restaurant on fire over incorrect chicken biryani order | Video

    New York City Fire Department has released footage of a man setting a restaurant on fire over a botched chicken biryani order.

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    October 19, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
    A man in New York set a restaurant on fire after it got his order wrong (Image credit: @fdny/Instagram)

    A man in New York set a restaurant on fire after it got his order wrong (Image credit: @fdny/Instagram)


    New York City Fire Department has released footage of a man setting a restaurant on fire over a botched chicken biryani order.

    Choephel Norbu, 49, was apparently upset that the Bangladeshi restaurant in New York City got his order wrong. “I was very drunk. I bought chicken biryani. They didn’t give me chicken biryani. I was mad, and I threw it out,” he was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

    Norbu had ordered chicken biryani from Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights on October 1, but the staff allegedly got his order wrong. A waitress at the restaurant told New York Post that he began yelling when the dish was brought to him and ended up throwing it in a staff member’s face.

    Norbu returned to the restaurant at 6 am the next morning, dressed in black and armed with a can of gasoline, which he proceeded to douse the establishment with. The fire department’s footage shows him bending down to light the fire and flames engulfing the restaurant soon after that.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by FDNY (@fdny)


    “I bought a gas can, and I threw it at the store to try to burn it out. I lit it up, and boom, it got on me,” he said later in his criminal complaint.

    Close

    Related stories

    The act of arson caused more than $1,500 is damages to the restaurant.

    Police and fire department worked together to examine video footage and piece together what had happened. Norbu was arrested the next day and charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
    Tags: #Chicken Biryani #New York City
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 10:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.