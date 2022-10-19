Man sets restaurant on fire over incorrect chicken biryani order | Video

A man in New York set a restaurant on fire after it got his order wrong (Image credit: @fdny/Instagram)

New York City Fire Department has released footage of a man setting a restaurant on fire over a botched chicken biryani order.

Choephel Norbu, 49, was apparently upset that the Bangladeshi restaurant in New York City got his order wrong. “I was very drunk. I bought chicken biryani. They didn’t give me chicken biryani. I was mad, and I threw it out,” he was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

Norbu had ordered chicken biryani from Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights on October 1, but the staff allegedly got his order wrong. A waitress at the restaurant told New York Post that he began yelling when the dish was brought to him and ended up throwing it in a staff member’s face.

Norbu returned to the restaurant at 6 am the next morning, dressed in black and armed with a can of gasoline, which he proceeded to douse the establishment with. The fire department’s footage shows him bending down to light the fire and flames engulfing the restaurant soon after that.

“I bought a gas can, and I threw it at the store to try to burn it out. I lit it up, and boom, it got on me,” he said later in his criminal complaint.

The act of arson caused more than $1,500 is damages to the restaurant.

Police and fire department worked together to examine video footage and piece together what had happened. Norbu was arrested the next day and charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.