Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chennai man orders food from Swiggy and it promises delivery from Rajasthan in 12 minutes

The picture showed that the consignment had been picked up from a Rajasthan-based eatery and was on its way to Chennai.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

Picture this. You’re chilling at home somewhere in Mumbai. You order food, because you’re feeling lazy and then the delivery app shows your food will arrive from Delhi in 10 minutes! Bizarre, right?

A similar episode unfolded in the life of Chennai resident Bhargav Rajan on Sunday when food delivery app Swiggy showed him delivery of his food order in 12 minutes from Rajasthan!

Realising the goof-up, the hungry man was quick to post a screen grab on Twitter showing Swiggy attempting such a feat.

Rajan tweeted: "Wow Swiggy what are you driving?" along with vivid tracking details offered by the app, eliciting hilarious responses on the microblogging application.

The picture showed that the consignment had been picked up from a Rajasthan-based eatery and was on its way to Chennai. And guess what the value of the order that kicked off the poor delivery guy’s drive across the country? A meagre Rs 138.

Taking congisance of the glitch in no time, SwiggyCares came back with a witty response: "This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki. In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future."

It didn’t stop here. SwiggyCares made several other references to Marvel Comic characters; one of them being: "Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion. Bon appetite!"


And when it still couldn’t shut the trolls up, who were busy guessing what super vehicle the delivery guy must have been riding, Swiggy came up with yet another tongue-in-cheek response.

“We'll fly to the moon and back for our customers!” it read.

However, the responses of Twitter users to Rajan's original post weren't less funny either.



First Published on Feb 20, 2019 05:34 pm

