Man gets Google job after several rejections, breaks news to family. Watch their reaction

Advin Roy Netto's mother and wife react to the news. (Screengrab from the video shared by @advinroynetto on Instagram)

For most professionals, cracking a job interview with Google is a special milestone that calls for a celebration with loved ones, but in Advin Roy Netto's case, the success was more special because he had been rejected by the tech giant several times since 2013.

The digital creator who is now a product designer with Google recently shared a video of his family's reaction when he broke the news to them.

"We generally see the good side of any story on social media. What we need to understand is the effort that went behind it," Netto wrote on Instagram. "So after several failed attempts, here I am."

After repeated rejections, Netto began to believe that not having a degree from a fancy college was holding him back. But he continued to work on his skills and resume till he was finally offered a job by Google.

Listing his the lessons he's learned from the experience, Netto wrote, "To get into Google, you don’t need a fancy degree. If you are good at what you do, you will win it."

"Google has to process 70,000 to - 1 lakh applications weekly, and only about 144 people get the job. To get shortlisted, showcase your passion for what you do," he advised. "Ask for help and help others too. Ask someone you know to review your portfolio, do a mock interview. Ask for referrals. Not everyone will have the time to respond, but don't get disappointed, keep asking. One or the other will help you."

Netto's video has, meanwhile, won hearts for its positive message.

"This should be a commercial for Google. So precious," commented one Instagram user. Another wrote, "What a beautiful and positive video this is. Look at all the smiles. Priceless. You made my day."