Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee, Doodle for Google 2022 India winner, will be awarded...

Doodle for Google: Shlok Mukherjee's work was selected from over 1.15 lakh entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India.

Today's Google Doodle features the work of Shlok Mukherjee, a schoolboy from Kolkata. He is the winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition in India. The doodle, “India on the Center Stage”, features an “eco-friendly robot” and will be featured on Google’s India website for a period of 24 hours.

The Google Doodle by the student of Delhi Public School in Kolkata’s New Town was selected from over 1.15 lakh entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India.

The theme for the contest this year was "In the next 25 years, my India will….”

“In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactical travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years,” Shlok Mukherjee wrote.

The letters of "Google" are shaped like a man performing yoga, a scientist, a robot, globe, a tree and a plant.

Google will give Mukherjee a college scholarship of Rs. 5 lakh and a technology package worth Rs. 2 lakh for his school.

Actor Neena Gupta, Kuriakose Vaisian, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, YouTube creators Slayypoint; and, artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat were part of the panel of judges.

The doodles by 20 finalists were put up for public voting which collected over 5.52 lakh votes.