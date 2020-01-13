Man asks Pune Police to share girl’s phone number. Their response has won the internet

When an online troll tried to harass a girl, Pune police stepped in to shut him up while keeping the sarcasm quotient alive
After Mumbai Police, it seems that Pune Police has also got its social media game on point. Already popular for witty comebacks and responsiveness, the official Twitter handle of Pune Police saw an overflow of praises and good wishes after their handling of an online harasser won the Internet.It all started on January 12, with a Twitter user named Nidhi Doshi asking the Pune Police to share the phone number of Dhanori Police Station. As usual, the woman got the details in no time. But what caught the attention of people was a Twitter response left by an online troll.
@PuneCityPolice Can I get the number of Dhanori police station please. Need urgently!
— Nidhi Doshi (@nidhidoshi12) January 12, 2020
Yes madam, this is 020- 27171190 dhanori police chowki contact number.
— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020
@PuneCityPolice can i get her number please ?
— Chiklu (@abirchiklu) January 12, 2020
The troll, going by the name Abir Chiklu on Twitter, replied: “Can I get her number please?” What’s strikingly audacious is that the Twitter user even tagged Pune Police in the reply. While netizens began fretting over his impudence, the cops came up with just the perfect reply to shut him up.They wrote: “Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady's number. You may DM. We respect privacy."
Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy. https://t.co/LgaD1ZI2IT
— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020
The tweet has already received more than 15,000 likes and been retweeted 3,500 times, with a barrage of comments lauding the sarcasm in the response.
— Chota Don (@choga_don) January 12, 2020
— Crish Bhatia (@BhatiaCrish) January 12, 2020
The person handling this tweeter account deserves a salute, great respect to you sir, and thank you for making our life safe.
— Haresh Jaiswal (@JaiswalHaresh) January 12, 2020
Excellent response sir , nice to manage duty and humor at the same time
— Sudha Mohan (@Sudhamohan1220) January 12, 2020
Notably, the Pune Police had wooed the netizens earlier this month by referring to traffic rule violators as “his highness”.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Dmed sir pic.twitter.com/N4hmuK5oMX
— DevIndra ChandrSen (@marxbhakt101) January 12, 2020