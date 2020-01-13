App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man asks Pune Police to share girl’s phone number. Their response has won the internet

When an online troll tried to harass a girl, Pune police stepped in to shut him up while keeping the sarcasm quotient alive

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Mumbai Police, it seems that Pune Police has also got its social media game on point. Already popular for witty comebacks and responsiveness, the official Twitter handle of Pune Police saw an overflow of praises and good wishes after their handling of an online harasser won the Internet.

It all started on January 12, with a Twitter user named Nidhi Doshi asking the Pune Police to share the phone number of Dhanori Police Station. As usual, the woman got the details in no time. But what caught the attention of people was a Twitter response left by an online troll.



The troll, going by the name Abir Chiklu on Twitter, replied: “Can I get her number please?” What’s strikingly audacious is that the Twitter user even tagged Pune Police in the reply. While netizens began fretting over his impudence, the cops came up with just the perfect reply to shut him up.

They wrote: “Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady's number. You may DM. We respect privacy."

The tweet has already received more than 15,000 likes and been retweeted 3,500 times, with a barrage of comments lauding the sarcasm in the response.




Notably, the Pune Police had wooed the netizens earlier this month by referring to traffic rule violators as “his highness”.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Pune Police #twitter trolls

