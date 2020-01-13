Man asks Pune Police to share girl’s phone number. Their response has won the internet

After Mumbai Police, it seems that Pune Police has also got its social media game on point. Already popular for witty comebacks and responsiveness, the official Twitter handle of Pune Police saw an overflow of praises and good wishes after their handling of an online harasser won the Internet.



@PuneCityPolice Can I get the number of Dhanori police station please. Need urgently!

Yes madam, this is 020- 27171190 dhanori police chowki contact number.

@PuneCityPolice can i get her number please ?

It all started on January 12, with a Twitter user named Nidhi Doshi asking the Pune Police to share the phone number of Dhanori Police Station. As usual, the woman got the details in no time. But what caught the attention of people was a Twitter response left by an online troll.

The troll, going by the name Abir Chiklu on Twitter, replied: “Can I get her number please?” What’s strikingly audacious is that the Twitter user even tagged Pune Police in the reply. While netizens began fretting over his impudence, the cops came up with just the perfect reply to shut him up.



Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy. https://t.co/LgaD1ZI2IT

The person handling this tweeter account deserves a salute, great respect to you sir, and thank you for making our life safe.

