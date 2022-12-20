Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh on meeting Sundar Pichai: 'so much to learn'

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh expressed her delight in meeting Sundar Pichai and said she is proud of him.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of skin care brand Mamaearth, was among those who met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday, during the latter’s visit to India.

Alagh expressed her delight in meeting the Indian-origin tech leader and said she is proud of him.

“Proud of Indian leaders like Sundar Pichai who are keeping the flag high. Spent an evening with him discussing future of D2C and how we can collaborate with Google to deliver amazing innovations to Indian consumers along with an august of leaders from all over India,” Ghazal Alagh wrote in a post on LinkedIn. She also shared pictures with Pichai at the Google for India 2022 event.

“So much to learn, so much to do, miles to go before I sleep.”

At the Google event, Pichai also had separate sessions with Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and author Twinkle Khanna who interviewed Pichai.

After the event, the Google boss called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development," PM Modi tweeted.

Following their interaction, Pichai, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan, expressed his thanks to the prime minister for the "great meeting" with him.

"Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," he tweeted.

Pichai was born in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and grew up in the city. He received a B. Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur and holds an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School. He has been heading Google since 2015.