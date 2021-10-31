Mahindra delivers XUV700 Javelin Edition to gold medalists Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil

Image: Twitter/Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on October 30 said he had received the customised Mahindra XUV700 and thanked the company's chairperson Anand Mahindra for the SUV.

Soon after Chopra won India's first gold medal in javelin at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mahindra had announced that a special edition of the newly launched flagship SUV—Mahindra XUV700—would be gifted to the 23-year-old, only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold.



Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp

— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

Sharing a picture with his new car, Chopra tweeted, "Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon."

Replying to his tweet, Mahindra said, "You made the country proud @Neeraj_chopra1 We hope the XUV, our Chariot of Champions, will make you proud."



Our exhilaration is off the charts as we deliver the first-ever personalized XUV700 to @sumit_javelin, who made the whole nation proud at Tokyo Paralympics. Once again, thank you for bagging the gold for India. #XUV700 #HelloXUV700 #DeliveringTheRush pic.twitter.com/XNpTKt6TVF

— MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) October 30, 2021

A similar car was also delivered to javelin star Sumit Antil, who won gold at Tokyo Paralympics held a few days after the summer games.

Mahindra had in August announced that the carmaker will build special XUV700 “Javelin Edition” models to be gifted to all Indian gold medalists at the Olympics.

Mahindra recently trademarked the name ‘Javelin’ for the special editions of the XUV700 SUV.

The Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition is designed by Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M. The model sports a black paint and gold accent inside and out.