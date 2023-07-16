Madhavan as Emmanuel Macron takes selfie with him, PM Modi: 'Forever etched in my mind'

French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor R Madhavan take a selfie at the banquet at the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris. (Image credit: @Tutejajoginder/Twitter)

Actor R Madhavan, who attended the banquet held by French President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Louvre Museum, has thrilled fans with photos of his interaction with the world leaders -- one of which featured Macron taking a selfie with him and PM Modi.

Recollecting the moment later in an Instagram post, Madhavan said it would be "forever etched" in his mind. "President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it... a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture," he wrote.

After the dinner, Madhavan expressed his gratitude to President Macron and PM Modi for "the incredible lesson on grace and humility".

"The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille Day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023," Madhavan wrote in an Instagram post. "I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in France for a two-day official visit and joined Macron for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

