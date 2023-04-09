'London is over': Billionaire reacts after failing to sell flat for Rs 285 crore

Houses in the Belgravia area of London. The area has some of the most expensive properties in the city.

A billionaire who has been trying to sell his luxury penthouse in London has met with some disappointment after the property, listed for £28 million (about Rs 285 crore), hasn't attracted a buyer yet. One of the reasons for which, as his real estate agent stated, was that the flat was overpriced by about 30 percent. Ideally, the property price should have been slashed by about Rs 80 crore.

Sharing the billionaire's reaction to the lack of buyers, the realtor, who prefers to remain anonymous, told Bloomberg that his client declared over lunch one day: “London is over. “It’s not selling because London is finished."

The billionaire lives in Dubai and was in London to meet with lawyers and discuss the sale of his penthouse in Belgravia -- one of the hottest property markets in the city. He used to live in London earlier before his "non-dom" status expired. Short for "non-domiciled individual", the term is used for a UK resident whose permanent home, or domicile, is outside the UK. Those with this status may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income.

So, when the billionaire's "non-dom" status expired, he "decamped to Dubai" because he "doesn’t like paying" tax.

"I hear about the billionaire’s new life in Dubai. Surely one of the joys of money is that it affords choices. But if that choice is pre-empted by where you pay the least tax, is it worth it?" the realtor told Bloomberg.

When the billionaire finally asked the realtor for an honest opinion on why he hasn't been able to sell the flat, the realtor said, "It’s overpriced. It’s a great flat, but £20 million is already a lot of money and that’s what I think it’s worth with a fair wind and the right buyer. We’re not in Dubai.”

The billionaire responded to this with a long "Hmmmmmm” and then: “Let me think about that.”

Now, while this reaction made the realtor feel optimistic about the prospect of a sale, whether the penthouse really does get sold or not is a story for another day.

