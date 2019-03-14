App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Know these steps to cast your vote the right way

Here is a guide to ensure you carry the right documents to the polling booth and the procedure to successfully cast your vote the right

Jagyaseni Biswas
An elections official marks a voter's fingernail with ink
An elections official marks a voter's fingernail with ink
Whatsapp

With election dates and poll schedule being announced, millions of young voters are waiting with bated breath to exercise their voting franchise for the first time. This year, as the country goes to polls from April 11, 15 million first-time voters in the 18-19 years age group are expected to cast their votes.

Though they constitute barely 1.66 percent of the total electorate of 900 million people, their contribution to the electoral process is just as important.

While visiting a polling booth, standing in long queues, and understanding the mechanism of electronic voting machines may come across as a daunting task for first timers, we can help ease it out by giving a walkthrough of the steps involved in the process.

Checklist for Voting

related news

First and foremost, those above 18 years of age and are permanent domiciles must begin checking if their name is up on the electoral roll. Electoral rolls enlist all citizens who have been guaranteed the right to cast a vote.

In case one’s name doesn’t feature on the list, there are always ways to register proactively. However, one can only register at one place in the country.

Carry Right Documents to the Polling Booth

Next comes the need to carry the right documents. Carrying voter identification card issued by the Election Commission of India (EC) at the time of the polls is a must. In case one doesn’t have it, they can carry their passport, driving licence, PAN card, or Aadhar card, etc.

Reaching the polling booth on the right date and exact time specified by the EC is mandatory.

What happens at Polling Booth: The Voting Procedure

Layout of voting station

After entering a booth, a polling officer verifies the identity. If cleared, a second polling officer will mark your left forefinger with indelible ink. This signifies that one is clear to cast vote.

A third polling officer presses the “Ballot” button on the Control Unit of the electronic voting machine thereafter. He/ she will also show you the way to the voting compartment.

Layout of voting station Booth

Once inside the voting booth, press the blue candidate button on the Balloting Unit. Be sure to press button placed against the name and symbol of your candidate of choice, because you can cast a vote only once. There’s no second chance.

So, in case you cannot identify a candidate by name, look for his/ her party symbol.

A red light glows against the name of the candidate you voted for after the button has been pressed. It will be accompanied by a sharp beep indicating your vote has been recorded.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

News18 Excerpts: Masood Shielded At UNSC: China Blocks move to Ban JeM ...

Defence Investiture Ceremony: President Kovind Honours Army Chief Bipi ...

Zidane Begins Second Coming With Real Against Celta

Hanubhai Dhorajiya, Who Switched to Congress in 2019, Rejoins BJP

After Seungri and Jung, Yong Jun-hyung is the Third K-Pop Star to Quit ...

Fiat Chrysler to Recall 8.63 Lakh Cars Over Emission Norm Violation

Google Banned 2.3 Billion Misleading Ads in 2018

In Numbers: Australia Seal Historic Series Win

Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddin ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

RBI to inject $5 bn into system: Move adds to the armoury of central b ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's opposition to Citizenship Bill turns into mo ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.