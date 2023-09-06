Why is cucumber eaten during Janmashtami?

It is said that Hindu god Lord Krishna was fond of cucumbers.

Amid chants of Aaayo re Nandlal, Lord Krishna’s birth or Janmashtami, is celebrated at midnight with fanfare across India.

While Lord Krishna is placed on a beautifully decorated jhoola or palna (swing), in north Indian states, the ordinary cucumber is elevated as it plays a significant role on Janmashtami.

According to Preety Arora, Mumbai-based homemaker, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, “Traditionally, in our home, I remember, large cucumbers which are abundant during this season, were scooped to place Bal Gopal or Ladoo Gopal in it and then cut open at midnight, to signify his birth from Devaki’s womb, followed by blowing of the conch.”

Traditions vary, albeit with similarities. Chef Ajinkya Shettye, chef de cuisine, Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, reiterates, “Cucumber with a stem resembles the umbilical cord and is symbolic of Lord Krishna’s umbilical cord attached to his mother Devaki when he was born. That is the reason why cucumbers are a part of Janmasthami celebrations.” In many places, a coin is used to sever the stem of the cucumber on Janmashtami.

From makhan mishri to dhaniya panjeeri, an array of foods are a part of the Chappan Bhog comprising 56 dishes, mostly made of dairy products as milk, curd and butter were Lord Krishna’s favourite. Yet, cucumbers, too, are integrated in this bhog or prasad, as it is believed that cucumbers made him happy.

From being tied on the string from which the dahi handi (earthen pot with curd) hangs, to the offerings for Lord Krishna, cucumber is widely used.

In Maharashtra, Gopalkala, a savoury dish made with poha or flattened rice, curd, cucumber, pomegranate, grated coconut and salt, is a must-have. Cucumber raita is another dish which makes an appearance on Janmashtami.

Mumbai-based, Astro Numerologist, Bhavikk Sanggghvi, opines, “Bhog of cucumber is offered to Bal Gopal on Janmashtami. It is believed that Lord Krishna was extremely fond of cucumbers. By offering cucumber as Prasadam, Nandlal takes away all the troubles of the devotees.”

According to Irin Kashyap, originally from Assam, cucumbers, along with other seasonal fruits, are a part of the Assamese Maah-Prasad, offered to Lord Krishna, especially kheer.

Abound in this season

Gherkins, Armenian and English cucumbers, are what we come across in global recipes, but in India, too, there are a plethora of cucumber varieties. The English word "cucumber" comes from the Latin name Cucumis.

From the gourd family, cucumber is a creeping vine that roots in the ground and grows up wrapping around supports with thin, spiralling tendrils.

(Top) 'Kheera' or cucumber; (bottom) 'kakdi' or snake cucumber/Armenian cucumber.

Kakdi or kheera, is often used interchangeably, but erroneously in Hindi. Kakdi is the long, thin and softer cucumber with a tapered end, whereas kheera, is the shorter and smaller cylindrical variety, which is firm.

Toushe in Konkani, dosakai in Telegu, vellari in Malayalam, sosha in Bengali, cucumber is referred to by different names, across the country. There are cucumbers in Pune called Puneri or Poona kheera.

Typically used in salads, raitas, sliced for sandwiches, there are certain varieties, resembling a melon, which are used to make a curry — doasakaya kura or a cucumber tomato curry, even added in sambar or made into a chutney or pickle, as they boast of subtle, but distinct flavours.

Goa’s pale ivory green cucumbers are popular, as are the stout yellow ones. Tavsali, a steamed cucumber cake made with the fat yellow cucumber or toushe, jaggery, semolina, coconut, nutmeg and cardamom is a delicacy, prepared in most homes. Interestingly, in Goa, cucumber is considered to be the fruit of fertility and childless couples seek St. Anna’s blessings by offering cucumbers.

Health benefits

'Cool as a cucumber' is an adage that comes from the fact that this fruit has high-water content and keeps one hydrated and cool during the summer season. According to Ayurveda, it is part of vayu and pith and should be consumed during the season. Touted to be light and easily digestible, cucumbers are rich in potassium, fibre and a part of every Indian’s meals in some form or the other.