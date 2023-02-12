English
    Is Google still punching below its weight in the chatbot wars?

    A limited group is testing Bard now.

    Nivash Jeevanandam
    February 12, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST
    Google challenges ChatGPT (above) with Bard. Google is also trying out new designs for search pages that use chat technology. (Image: Screenshot)

    It has to be said: Google won't let Microsoft or anyone else take over as the top search engine without a fight. So, earlier this week (on February 6, 2023), Google announced its own chatbot, Bard, would come out in the next few weeks. Bard is Google's response to ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot made by OpenAI with Microsoft's help.

    In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the project. He called Bard an "experimental conversational AI service" that will answer users' questions and participate in conversations. Today, a group of "trusted testers" are using the software. "In the coming weeks, the public will be able to use it more," Pichai wrote.

    Bard uses a smaller version of LaMDA, a powerful AI model that Google first talked about in May 2021, which is based on the same technology as ChatGPT. Google said that this will let it offer the chatbot to more people and get feedback to help it improve the quality and accuracy of its answers.