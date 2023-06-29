12 must-have fashionable rain gear for the monsoons

Bosky Wagh in the Bagh Umbrella.

There are few things in life more frustrating than masterfully doing your hair and makeup only to have your efforts washed away by a downpour en route to work. A sturdy umbrella, a great jacket or a reliable trench can reduce the misery and keep you (mostly) dry. And though these items are primarily practical pieces, you don't have to skimp on style while wearing them. Add splashes of cool to an otherwise wet season with this curated selection of the most trendy rain gear. Wet weather? Bring it on.

Handmade trenches by Sarah & Sandeep

Rather than depending on umbrellas — which are known to buckle as soon as there's a rumour of a breeze — why not invest in a trench? These bespoke trenches from designers Sarah & Sandeep are stylish and functional. The bright and monochromatic waterproof collection is made using recycled plastic and comes in styles like safari jacket and balloon trench. Apart from the brand’s unique cross back detailing and signature belts the line also holds thoughtful design elements like hidden functional pockets and zippers within the sleeves for cards and cash. Each piece is lightweight and comes with a detachable hoodie for complete protection. The best part? It can be customised to sizes and measurements with initials, dates and other details.

Price: Rs 70,000 onwards.

Available at: Sarah & Sandeep store in Khar, Mumbai

CAI lightweight footwear

CAI Cloud White footwear

What's not to love about these fashion forward sandals from CAI? They are proof that you don't have to skimp on style even on rainy days. They're also easy to slip on when it's raining, and definitely easy on the eyes, too (just look at the range of fun colours). With a flexible and lightweight construction, you can move effortlessly, and their washable feature ensures easy maintenance.

Price: Rs 3,599

Available at: www.thecaistore.com

Hooded rain jacket from Gap

Hooded rain Jacket from Gap.

This crisp cream colour jacket is an effortless piece that instantly ups your sartorial game, no matter the weather. The silhouette puts equal emphasis on form and function. The multiple flap pockets are ideal to store things on the go and the hood will keep you stylishly dry at all times.

Price: Rs 4,000

Available at: www.gap.ajio.com

See through sandals from Charles & Keith

See-Through Geometric Mules from Charles & Keith

Rainy days could do with an injection of colour, so let it be via these slide sandals from Charles & Keith. Set on barely-there block heels and padded footbeds, these beauties offer day-to-night wearability. Wear yours to errand runs or quick trips to the mall. There’s one in white too for those shy of colours.

Price: Rs 6,000 onwards

Available at: www.charleskeith.com/in

Raincoat by Nkyaa

Stand out in a sea of black and boring raincoats with this knee length transparent raincoat. The attached cap style hood and black piping all over the hems make this polyester raincoat pop.

The two flap pockets in the front come handy to store loose items while the belt adds a lot of panache. The raincoat comes with a bag for storage.

Price: Rs 1,976

Available at: www.nykaafashion.com

Bosky Umbrellas

Bosky Tulip Tribe umbrella

Having a good umbrella can make all the difference on a rainy commute or walk with your dog. One that lets you stand strong against the whipping wind and also look cute while doing so is tough. Enter Bosky Umbrellas! These stunningly designed pieces will make you want to sing in the rain. The prints rage from ponies to tulips, teacups and peacocks. My favourite part is that they fold, so it’s compact enough to carry around when walking and yet big enough to keep you completely dry. The wooden finish curved handle, black powder coated U flute ribs and the same print cloth case makes it quite irresistible.

Price: Rs 1,600-2,200

Available at: www.bybosky.com

Primal Gray Raincoat

Alongside a windproof umbrella this blue raincoat from Primal Gray will help you brave the elements and look good doing it. It’s made of recycled polyester which makes it more scrunchable for storage and swishier in fit, draping against the body rather than hanging stiffly against it. Fitted with a drawstring hood, two front pockets, and front zip, this edgy knee-length coat is sure to be your constant companion through the season.

Price: Rs 7,200

Available at: www.primalgray.com/products/rain-coat-blue

Bandit bags

Bandit Origami bag

Looking for stylish rainproof bags that are sustainable too? Go for Bandit a Goa based brand that makes bags from flex and tarpaulin. The range includes backpacks, sling bags and fanny packs designed in collaboration with artists and musicians. Some of the hot sellers include the Shibori dyed bags and the gravity print ones. The newest addition includes yoga mat bags made using tarpaulin. Carefully designed, it has a pocket to keep your phone, keys and a small towel. The products are extremely lightweight and can be returned once they have reached the end of their life cycle. They are then redesigned into wallets and smaller accessories, thus completing the circle of a new design economy.

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards

Available at: www.therealbandit.com

7-10 sneakers

7-10 Women's White Yellow Holographic PVC Chunky Sneaker

This season, don’t dig out your clunky rain boots or ruin your regular footwear in the rains. 7-10 (Seven-Ten), the sneaker design house has a range of high fashion footwear that marries functionality with design and comfort. These are PVC sneakers that are not just waterproof, but also stylish. Men can choose from graffiti-inspired white transparent sneakers, black and red sneakers with hardware details and a tech-wear inspired one. Sneakers for women include florals and holographic details.

Price: Rs 3,500-6,000

Available at: www.7-10.in

Spread Home umbrellas

Spread Home pagoda umbrellas

Are you a vintage lover? Spread Home has some unique pagoda shaped umbrellas that you'll fall in love with. They come in a variety of colours and are sturdy enough to protect you from downpour as well as the UV rays. They are also extremely lightweight and come with an easy-to-hold hooked handle for a comfortable grip.

Price: Rs 1,537

Available at: www.spreadhome.com

Jelly shoes from Melissa

Melissa monsoon footwear

A pair of fully waterproof shoes can be liberating. They let you move through the world unhindered, without any consideration for the mess around your feet. This Brazilian footwear brand uses a patented plastic material called MELFLEX, which is recyclable and vegan, and even has a pleasant bubble gum fragrance. The jelly shoes are extremely comfortable, light weight waterproof and truly beautiful to look at.

Price: Rs 2,999

Available at: www.melissaindia.com as well as at their store at Palladium Mall, Mumbai

Hamster London bags

Looking for bags that don’t dampen your fashion quotient? Go for the new collection of ‘It’ bags from Hamster London. From hands-free crossbody bags to errand-running totes, practical backpacks and cute fanny packs… they have them all. The shiny PU material keeps things jazzy and also waterproof. These bags will see you through a myriad of occasions, offering enough size and space to stash your world without overwhelming your ensemble. What else can you ask for?

Price: Rs 1,599-6,999

Available at: All Hamster London stores across India and online