What day is it today?

One of the new-age traditions is the observing of days. All 365 days of a year are divided into this or that day, so that each gets its due. This is separate from festivals, birthdays, anniversaries, annual day at school or sports day, and bandh days or strike days. From January 1, which is New Year’s Day, to December 31, which is New Year's Eve, every date on the calendar celebrates something or the other.

January 2 is Science Fiction Day (it's Isaac Asimov’s birthday). This is also Personal Trainer Awareness Day, World Introvert Day, 55MPH Speed Limit Day, National Motivation and Inspiration Day in the US, where it is also the National Buffet Day. And that’s only day 2 of the year! January 3 is Festival of Sleep Day, going into January 30, which is Martyrs’ Day for us.

February famously has Valentine’s Day, and March has Women’s Day, while April begins with April Fool's Day. May brings Mother’s Day, which perhaps doubles up as Guilt Day as most of us scramble to get a card or gift. June swiftly gets back with Father’s Day, lest men feel left out. But June also has World Milk Day, World Environment Day and World Oceans Day, rounding up as an eco-friendly nice-guy month.

July begins with Doctors’ Day and World Breastfeeding Day follows in August… There is some enmity between July and August over the real Friendship Day – apparently, the United Nations has declared July 30 as International Friendship Day but the first weekend of August is also in the running for the same. This is not the only battle between July and August; they also go nit-picking on sexual pleasure. While in the US it is National Orgasm Day on July 31, the International Day of the Female Orgasm is August 8.

It is only cats and dogs that don’t fight like cats and dogs about the month in which they can fit their international day – International Cats Day and International Dogs Day are both in August.

In September we have Teachers’ Day in India, but there is also World Coconut Day and National Skyscraper Day somewhere in the world. World Food Day is in October, so is World Habitat Day. World Vegan Day and World Tsunami Day are both part of November, and so is Movember. Which is when men grow moustaches the whole month to raise awareness of their own health issues, starting with the state of their facial hair.

December has World AIDS Day and World Computer Literacy Day as well as International Tea Day right in the middle of the month, on December 15, when we hope everyone is sipping tea in their gardens.

Now and then, an extra day butts into the annual count, converting that year into a Leap Year. People with birthdays on February 29, which does not exist every year, can choose between February 28 or March 1 to cut cakes. Just in case the one you want has not taken the hint on February 8, which is Propose Day, February 29 is also the day women can go down on a knee and propose to men.

Don't worry about missing Sisters Day, Brothers Day, Daughters Day or Sons Day – florists and greeting card companies are well ahead of us. And yes, there is also a flowers' day and a greeting cards' day.