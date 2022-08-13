Independent India is 75 years old. Old enough to have accomplished a lot, and young enough to be energized by new possibilities every day. We capture different aspects of the old and the new in listicles of 75 fun, inspiring, surprising and meaningful facts in this special Independence Day Series.

75 Indianisms or phrases we've made our own









Preeti Verma Lal As Independent India completes 75 years, we highlight 75 Indian-English expressions that we hear in everyday conversations, and without which, our communication wouldn't be quite the same. These Indian phrases have developed in many contexts over many years, and can be seen as a register of what we find funny and what we hold dear.