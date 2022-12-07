Lensa AI, the self-portrait AI app, is taking over the internet

One of the most popular features among Lensa AI users is creating their avatars using the app. (Image credit: lensa.ai/Instagram)

If you’re even remotely active no on social media, chances are that you may have seen people posting their colourful AI-generated selfies made on Lensa AI. The self-portrait app has soared to the top spot on Apple’s App Store charts in the United States in the last one week.

Developed by Prisma Labs Inc, Lensa AI takes photos to the “next level” by ironing out the so-called imperfections on people’s faces using several tools. Users can also replace or blur out the background, apply art filters and special effects or add borders to their pictures. Photos can be transformed into various art styles such as anime, cartoons, sketches or watercolours.

One of the most popular features among Lensa AI users is creating their avatars using the app.

“This is not a filter or an effect. These AI avatars are generated from scratch but with your face in mind. Upload 10-20 pictures, give it a few minutes, and get hundreds of artworks created by artificial intelligence,” the app says on Instagram.

The app has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on App Store and 3.1 on Play Store.

On Play Store, it has over 10 million downloads.

Lensa AI is available for downloading on on both Apple App Store and Google’s Play Store, thus making it available to both Apple and Android users.

No. Lensa AI has an annual subscription fee of Rs. 2,499 with a free trial for a week.