    Government introduces Vivad se Vishwas-2 to cut litigation costs, improve ease of doing business

    With the government spending over 50 crore in lawyers’ fees in 2021-22, and with a large number of disputes being decided in favour of private parties with penal rates of interest, the government has realised that it's in its interest to minimise litigation.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    February 09, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST
    With the government being India’s largest litigator, the Department of Expenditure (DoE) has said that pursuing contractual disputes against private parties in courts/arbitration results in huge financial losses to the government.

    According to the DoE, a large majority of cases challenging arbitration awards are decided in favor of the private party and the disputed amount becomes payable at a higher rate than the government’s cost of funds.

    Bearing this in mind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a voluntary settlement scheme called Vivad se Vishwas-2 in her budget speech to settle contractual disputes between the government and private parties.

    This is the second version of the scheme. The first version, which was introduced in 2020, resulted in the resolution of more than 148,000 income tax cases, with recovery of about 54 percent of the amount under litigation.