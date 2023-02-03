BBC documentary row: SC issues notice to Centre, asks to produce original records

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on February 3, issued notice to the Union government on the plea challenging the ban on BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi. The court has asked the government to produce the original documents pertaining to the ban on the next date of hearing, which is likely to be in April. The court refused to grant any interim order in the case as the government is yet to file their response to the plea.

The court was hearing a plea by N. Ram, Mahua Moitra and Prashant Bhushan challenging the government’s decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Advocate Manohar Lal Sharma filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Centre's decision to block the documentary, alleging it was "malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".

The PIL also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.