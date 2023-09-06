Krishna Janmashtami: Wishes, greetings, quotes, messages, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Janmashtami: May the blessings of Lord Krishna guide you

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born in the city of Mathura to King Vasudeva and Queen Devaki. The festival of his birth is celebrated with great fervour across the country. Devotees gather at temples and homes, waiting for midnight because it is believed that Lord Krishna was born at midnight. At that moment, the idol of baby Krishna is bathed, adorned with new clothes and jewellery, and placed in a cradle.

The tradition of Dahi Handi is also popular in some parts of the country like Maharashtra. In this, a clay pot filled with dahi (curd) is hung at a height on the day of Janmashtami. Teams of young men then form a human pyramid to reach the pot and break it.

Wish your loved ones on the festival of Krishna Janmashtami with these quotes, greetings, wishes and messages:

Makkhan ka katora, phoolon ki bahaar,

Mishri ki mithas, maiyyai ka pyaar

Mubarak ho aap sabko

Janmashtami ka tyohaar

May Lord Krishna enrich your life with blessings

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

May the melodies of Bhagwan Krishna’s flute fill your life with joy and happiness. My regards to you and your family on the festival of Janmashtami.

Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with love, devotion and positivity. Jai Shri Krishna!

Kanha ji ki kripa aap sab par bani rahe. Janmashtami ki shubhkaamnayein aapko aur aapke gharwalon ko.

I hope that Bhagwan Shri Krishna steals all your worries this Janmashtami and blesses you with peace and prosperity.

On this auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami, remember to embrace your inner child and live a life free of cunning, wrongdoings and negativity. A very happy Janmashtami to all.

May His flute music enchant your heart and guide you towards a path of happiness, peace, and spiritual enlightenment. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and auspicious Krishna Janmashtami

Happy Janmashtami! May Kanha come into your house and steal all your makkhan, along with your sorrows.

On this auspicious occasion, let's celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with devotion and gratitude. May His teachings guide you towards a life filled with wisdom and compassion.