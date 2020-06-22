Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations in a series of tweets

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber has rejected all sexual abuse allegations levelled against him by a woman who identified herself as Danielle.

The alleged incident took place in 2014 when Bieber was 20 years old, and Danielle was reportedly 21. She claimed that the singer had invited her and her friends back to the Four Seasons Hotel – where he was staying – after an event held in Austin, Texas, where the alleged abuse took place.



I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s

— Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020



Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020



In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020



However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020



These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020



This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020



Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Her tweets were deleted later, but they had garnered enough attention by then, with another woman going by the name Kadi claiming she was sexually assaulted by Bieber too.The pop star, who was dating fellow singer and actor Selena Gomez at the time, took to Twitter to address the allegations. In a series of twitter posts, he cited past events and dug up pieces of evidence to prove his innocence, saying though he does not bother about rumours usually, sexual abuse isn’t something he takes lightly.