App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations in a series of tweets

Justin Bieber took to Twitter to junk the allegations and wrote: "A new tweet appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014, in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Singer Justin Bieber (Wikimedia)
Singer Justin Bieber (Wikimedia)

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber has rejected all sexual abuse allegations levelled against him by a woman who identified herself as Danielle.

The alleged incident took place in 2014 when Bieber was 20 years old, and Danielle was reportedly 21. She claimed that the singer had invited her and her friends back to the Four Seasons Hotel – where he was staying – after an event held in Austin, Texas, where the alleged abuse took place.

Her tweets were deleted later, but they had garnered enough attention by then, with another woman going by the name Kadi claiming she was sexually assaulted by Bieber too.

The pop star, who was dating fellow singer and actor Selena Gomez at the time, took to Twitter to address the allegations. In a series of twitter posts, he cited past events and dug up pieces of evidence to prove his innocence, saying though he does not bother about rumours usually, sexual abuse isn’t something he takes lightly.






 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Justin Bieber #sexual abuse #sexual assault

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: Odisha’s coastal migrants return to where they started

Coronavirus pandemic: Odisha’s coastal migrants return to where they started

COVID-19 impact | No V-shaped recovery likely for Indian economy: Analysts

COVID-19 impact | No V-shaped recovery likely for Indian economy: Analysts

Coronavirus effect: Bank-led insurers like us have seen higher impact of COVID-19 lockdown, says IndiaFirst Life Deputy CEO

Coronavirus effect: Bank-led insurers like us have seen higher impact of COVID-19 lockdown, says IndiaFirst Life Deputy CEO

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.