John Abraham, wife Priya Runchal test positive for COVID-19

John Abraham and Priya Runchal got married in 2014. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by priyarunchal)

John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19, the actor announced on Instagram, adding that they are quarantined at home and have mild symptoms of the infection.

“I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid,” he said in his Instagram Stories. “Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home and so, haven’t been in contact with anyone else.”

Abraham said both of them are vaccinated. “Please stay well and healthy. Masks up,” he said.

John Abraham married Runchal in January 2014.

The actor and his wife are the latest Bollywood celebrities to test positive for COVID-19, at a time when India is seeing a massive surge in infections and a fast spread of the Omicron variant of the virus. Last month, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula, Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases at 510, followed by Delhi.

India logged 33,750 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, 22 per cent higher than the previous day’s figure.