Job posting lists 'Bangalore weather' as perk

The job posting was from a company named Cashfree Payments.(Representational image)

Think of the perks of working in Bengaluru and the city's pleasant weather is what comes to mind first.

Employers have also begun using it to encourage candidates to apply for jobs with them.

One job posting, shared by a Twitter user, listed "competitive pay, great workmates and Bangalore weather" as perks.

"Just stumbled upon this while browsing jobs on LinkedIn," wrote Sweta Singh.

One Twitter user revealed the perks were being offered by a company named Cashfree Payments.

"This is true," another user wrote. "It is actually a big perk. Ask people from Delhi and Mumbai."

"You can't deny it, Bengaluru weather is the best," a third person chimed in.

Bengaluru was breaking rain records when North India was burning in an intense heatwave.

May 2022 was the city's coldest May in the last 10 years.

Bengaluru residents having been taking to Twitter to share photos of the city, sparking envy in their North Indian counterparts.

Meanwhile, those residing in cities like Delhi have been expressing longing to move there.

Others say the weather factor is becoming overrated and highlight the poor condition of roads in the city.