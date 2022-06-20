English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Jeff Bezos shares throwback pic with dad on Father's Day with a short and sweet note

    Jeff Bezos has always been quite public in his admiration of his stepfather Miguel Bezos who fled to the US from Cuba in the early 1960s when Fidel Castro came to power.

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 20, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    Throwback photo of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with stepfather Miguel Bezos. (Image credit: @JeffBezos/Twitter)

    Throwback photo of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with stepfather Miguel Bezos. (Image credit: @JeffBezos/Twitter)


    Jeff Bezos on Sunday shared a throwback photo with his stepfather Miguel Bezos on Father's Day.

    "I love you, Dad," the world's third richest person wrote on Twitter.

    In May, the Amazon founder had recalled the challenging situation in which his father, also known as Mike, had fled from Cuba to the US after Fidel Castro came to power. And Mile was only 16.

    Speaking about his immigrant roots at an event, Jeff Bezos said, "I think in every immigrant you'll find a deep optimism and a deep resilience too. Every immigrant who has come to this country, they all have their own unique stories. Fighting for a better life, hardships but they also end up having a belief in America."

    Close

    Related stories

    He then added that he and his sibling could "not have had a better role model."

    Bezos has always been quite public in his admiration of his stepfather. In 2018, he made an appreciation post for him on Twitter in which he wrote, "My dad came here from Cuba all by himself without speaking English when he was 16 years old, and has been kicking ass ever since. Thank you for all the love and heart, Dad!"

    Miguel Bezos, who attended the University of Albuquerque in New Mexico and worked at ExxonMobil for over 32 years in engineering and managerial positions, co-founded the Bezos Family Foundation with his wife Jackie and their children in 2000 to support the education of children, reported Fortune.

    This year, he was honoured at the Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island awards for his life story and passion for education.
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Amazon #Father's Day 2022 #Fathers Day #Jeff Bezos #Miguel Bezos
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 12:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.