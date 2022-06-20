Jeff Bezos shares throwback pic with dad on Father's Day with a short and sweet note

Throwback photo of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with stepfather Miguel Bezos. (Image credit: @JeffBezos/Twitter)

Jeff Bezos on Sunday shared a throwback photo with his stepfather Miguel Bezos on Father's Day.

"I love you, Dad," the world's third richest person wrote on Twitter.

In May, the Amazon founder had recalled the challenging situation in which his father, also known as Mike, had fled from Cuba to the US after Fidel Castro came to power. And Mile was only 16.

Speaking about his immigrant roots at an event, Jeff Bezos said, "I think in every immigrant you'll find a deep optimism and a deep resilience too. Every immigrant who has come to this country, they all have their own unique stories. Fighting for a better life, hardships but they also end up having a belief in America."

He then added that he and his sibling could "not have had a better role model."

Bezos has always been quite public in his admiration of his stepfather. In 2018, he made an appreciation post for him on Twitter in which he wrote, "My dad came here from Cuba all by himself without speaking English when he was 16 years old, and has been kicking ass ever since. Thank you for all the love and heart, Dad!"



Miguel Bezos, who attended the University of Albuquerque in New Mexico and worked at ExxonMobil for over 32 years in engineering and managerial positions, co-founded the Bezos Family Foundation with his wife Jackie and their children in 2000 to support the education of children, reported Fortune.

This year, he was honoured at the Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island awards for his life story and passion for education.