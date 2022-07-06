English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Jayshree Ullal, the Indian-American CEO on Forbes’ list of richest self-made women

    Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, is one of only five Indian-Americans on Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
    Jayshree Ullal is the president and CEO of Arista Networks (Image credit: jullal/Facebook)

    Jayshree Ullal is the president and CEO of Arista Networks (Image credit: jullal/Facebook)

    Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, is one of only five Indian-Americans on Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women. With a net worth of $1.9 billion, Ullal ranks 15th on the list.

    Forbes released its eighth annual list of America’s richest self-made women last month. Jayshree Ullal is the richest Indian-American on the list, thanks in part to the stock she owns in Arista, the computer networking firm of which she has been president and CEO since 2008.

    The 61-year-old owns 5% of Arista's stock, some of which has been set aside for her two children, niece and nephew.

    Ullal is also on the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing company that went public in September 2020 and recorded revenue of $2.3 billion the same year.

    One of America’s wealthiest female executives, Ullal was born in London and raised in New Delhi, where she studied at the Convent of Jesus & Mary school. She went on to study electrical engineering at San Francisco State University and engineering management at Santa Clara University.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ulla is not the only Indian-American on the list. At rank 24 is Neerja Sethi with a net worth of $1 billion. Sethi cofounded IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 with an initial investment of just $2,000.

    Neha Narkhede, cofounder of cloud company Confluent, is ranked 57th on the list. She has a net worth of $900 million.

    At rank 85 is Indra Nooyi, the former chairperson and chief executive officer of PepsiCo, with a net worth of $320 million.

    Finally, Reshma Shetty is the last Indian-American on Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women. The 41-year-old cofounder of Gingko Bioworks has a net worth of $220 million.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arista #Forbes #Indra Nooyi #Jayshree Ullal
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 09:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.