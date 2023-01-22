‘Titanic’ director James Cameron wants to work with SS Rajamouli: ‘Let’s talk if…’

"RRR" director SS Rajamouli with "Avatar" director James Cameron at the Critics Choice Awards on January 16. (Image: ssrajamouli/Twitter)

Titanic director James Cameron is mighty impressed by SS Rajamouli's work on RRR and has offered to support the Telugu director if he ever plans to make a film in Hollywood.

Rajamouli and RRR composer MM Keeravani recently met Cameron at the Critics' Choice Award, where the movie won the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for the track Naatu Naatu.

In a new clip of their brief meeting, shared by the Telugu blockbuster's official Twitter handle, Cameron told Rajamouli to approach him if he decides to pursue Hollywood.

"If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk," Cameron said.

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances.

During their conversation, the Avatar director praised the film's structure and Rajamouli's filmmaking style.

"And the setup... Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the backstory. It's like all of them are a homely setup. Why he's doing what he's doing and the twists and turns and the friendship and eventually it gets to a point that where he can't even kill him when the other reverses...It's just so, so powerful."

Rajamouli and MM Keeravani, the composer of Naatu Naatu are both in the US to attend various international award ceremonies where RRR is nominated in several categories.

The movie recently won a Golden Globe for best original song-motion picture for the track Naatu Naatu, filmed on Charan and Jr NTR. The track has also made it to an Oscar shortlist.