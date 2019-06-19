Instead of chopping 150-yr-old tree, MP family builds their house around it

A 150-year-old tree was proving to be a major hindrance to the Kesharwanis of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, who wanted to expand their ancestral family home. So, instead of cutting down the giant fig tree, the family took the “sustainable development” route and ended up constructing the new part of their house around it. They now have the thick tree trunk reaching for the skies through the middle of the building.

Speaking to the media, Yogesh Kesharwani, whose father built the house, said: “We are nature lovers and my father insisted we keep the tree.” The house was built in 1994, and an engineer friend of the Kesharwanis had helped them out, reported the India Times.

He added: “The fig tree, which is considered sacred by many communities in the country, is more than 150 years old. Although chopping them down is believed to invite bad luck, we knew it would be the easier option. However, we realised that growing one like that would be very difficult and decided to find a way to work around it.”

The family believes that 350 million Hindu gods and goddesses make the peepal tree their abode. The reference of the sacred tree is also found in the religious scripture – The Gita.

Moreover, the family said they were also glad that the matriarch could offer her prayers to the Gods just by sitting in front of the tree; that way she doesn’t have to leave home every morning.

Moreover, the Kesharwanis wants to show the world how we can live and develop sustainably without destroying nature along the way. Their four-storey building has now become a local landmark, thanks to the novel, unique feature. Bright green canopy juts out of the windows of the building, inviting a curious gaze or two every now and then.

Also, the fig tree has not given rise to any practical problems for the family as yet.