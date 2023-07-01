India’s love for Biryani: 7.6 crore orders placed in last 12 months, says Swiggy

Biryani has emerged as the most-ordered dish on Swiggy in the last 12 months

Indians placed 7.6 crore orders for biryani in the last 12 months alone, food delivery platform Swiggy announced ahead of International Biryani Day on July 2. Created by Daawat Basmati Rice, the unofficial holiday of International Biryani Day celebrates the flavourful rice dish which, for years in a row, has been the most-ordered dish in the country on both Swiggy and Zomato.

According to Swiggy, in the last 12 months, Indians placed 219 orders per minute for biryani. The orders ranged from Lucknowi Biryani to Hyderabadi Dum Biryani to Kolkata Biryani and more.

In 2022, biryani had emerged as the most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the seventh year in a row. On Zomato, too, biryani was the most-ordered food item - Zomato customers ordered 186 biryanis per minute in 2022.

Swiggy’s analysis for the first half of 2023 revealed that biryani orders saw a growth of 8.26% as compared to the same time period last year.

When it came to cities where the most number of biryani dishes were ordered, Hyderabad topped the list. The city of pearls ordered 7.2 million biryanis in June alone. Bengaluru came second with nearly 5 million orders, while the residents of Chennai ordered nearly 3 million biryanis and came third.

However, when it came to restaurants serving biryani, Bengaluru took the lead with nearly 24,000 biryani-serving restaurants. Mumbai came second with over 22,000 biryani restaurants while the national capital, Delhi, has over 20,000 biryani restaurants, Swiggy revealed.