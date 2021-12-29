Indian-origin CEO of Match.com, 'deserves to be in spotlight', says Anand Mahindra

Shar Dubey had featured in Forbes Magazine’s list of most powerful women in 2021. (Image credit: @Shar_Dubey)

Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra on Tuesday lauded Shar Dubey, the Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Match Group, who has spoken out against the abortion law in Texas.

Dubey’s company operates popular dating apps like Hinge and Tinder. She took over as the company’s CEO in March last year, and since then, has kept a relatively-low profile, The New York Times reported.



Have to admit, this is the first time I’ve learned about her. Is she not often cited in the lists of global Indian-origin CEOs because the companies she leads are matchmaking sites? Tinder is the world’s most popular dating app. It’s a behemoth. She deserves to be in the spotlight https://t.co/IU2ivZDSOI

Mahindra said in his tweet that he had never heard of Dubey before. “Is she not often cited in the lists of global Indian-origin CEOs because the companies she leads are matchmaking sites?” he asked. "Tinder is the world’s most popular dating app. It’s a behemoth. She deserves to be in the spotlight.”

Dubey had featured in Forbes magazine’s list of most powerful women in 2021.

Dubey, who grew up Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, joined Match Group in 2006. Before she was elevated as the group’s CEO last March, she served as its president, overseeing all strategy, research and development and innovations across the portfolio. She also served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tinder.

She holds a BS degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) and a Master’s in Engineering from Ohio State University. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was her classmate at IIT-Kharagpur. Dubey was reportedly the only woman metallurgical engineer that year.

The CEO is in the news again for opposing the abortion law in Texas, where Match Group has its headquarters. The SB8, which came into effect in September, bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

After the development, Dubey set up a fund to help employees impacted by the abortion law, according to The New York Times.

Dubey told the newspaper that she personally took a stand against the law. “The company did not take a stand,” she told The New York Times. “I took a stand, and I tried to make that clear. I created the fund personally. I didn’t think it was the appropriate place for the company to jump in, given we are a very diverse company.”

The CEO of Match Group went on to say that it did not feel right not to comment on the matter.

“We have headquarters in Texas,” she told The New York Times. “But when someone came and asked me specifically, what do you think about this as a woman with the life experience that I’ve had, it just didn’t sit right with me to say “no comment” on an issue that I really clearly thought was just wrong. Taking us backward while much of the world is moving forward? That didn’t sit well with me.”