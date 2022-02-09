MARKET NEWS

    IIT Delhi launches new website to help students prepare for JEE, NEET

    The website, called IIT-PAL (Professor Assisted Learning), will allow students of classes 11 and 12 to watch video lectures and interact with IIT professors live.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
    The IIT-PAL website will be especially helpful for students who do not have access to coaching opportunities, IIT Delhi said.


    The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has launched a website to help students of classes 11 and 12 prepare for competitive examinations.

    The website, called IIT-PAL (Professor Assisted Learning), will allow students to watch video lectures and interact with IIT professors live.

    "IIT-PAL was started with an aim to make their (students') understanding of the science subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology) better and to help self-studying students do well in competitive exams like JEE (Joint Entrance Exam), NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), IAT and others," IIT Delhi said in a press release on February 8.

    The website will be especially helpful for students who do not have access to coaching opportunities, Joby Joseph, the National Coordinator of IIT-PAL, said.

    Video lectures on the IIT-PAL site will be based on National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabi. The lectures will be also be telecast on Swayam Prabba Channels and will be available on hltps://swayamprabba .gov.in/.

    Students have to register with the IIT-PAL website. They can submit topic-wise questions to a team of professors, who will post answers on the website

    "Registered students may also request for a live interaction on specific topics once there are enough requests on specific topics, a schedule of these live interaction sessions will be announced on the website," the press release from IIT Delhi said. "According to the schedule, students can interact live with the teacher through an online video platform."

    Joby Joseph, the National Coordinator of IIT-PAL, acknowledged the Ministry of Education's support in setting up the website, beginning with its conceptualisation.
    #competitive exams #IIT #JEE #NEET
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 10:34 am
