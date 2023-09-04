'I own my squint, love the way I look': Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta shuts down troll

The incident happened after Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta wrote a post celebrating the women scientists of ISRO who wear sarees to work with pride.

Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta recently fought back against a troll who made fun of her eye quint. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Gupta took the incident in her stride and pointed out how, by making fun of her, the troll proved her right.

"Women are often judged for their looks. Well, here is just one more example… someone used my squint in the eye to disagree with my views," she tweeted. "Thank you for proving my point. And I own my squint and still love the way I look, by the way!"



My tweet about “nari in a sari” made a lot of news. A bunch of folks asked me why I discussed dress code when we should all be judged for our capability. It’s because women are often judged for this looks. Well, here is just one more example… someone used my squint in the… https://t.co/rAQT1SEQaJ

— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) September 1, 2023

The incident happened after Radhika Gupta shared a post celebrating the women scientists of ISRO who wear sarees to work with pride. The Edelweiss boss, a saree lover herself, sought to break the age-old assumption that women in sarees are "behenjis" -- a term used to denote women who are homely, not sophisticated or modern.

"For years, we believed a woman in a sari was a 'behenji' limited to the kitchen. When in fact there is no woman more modern than her," Gupta wrote on X. "She can run India’s largest banks, create billion dollar companies, run the country’s finances… and yes land us on the moon. Never underestimate the power of a nari in a sari!"

Gupta had opened up about her deformity during an event in 2018 where she spoke about how as a newborn she was placed in a hospital incubator in the wrong position, due to which her neck became permanently deformed.

As a result, she faced a lot of rejection in her childhood but ultimately defied all odds to become one of the youngest CEOs at 33, Forbes India reported.

