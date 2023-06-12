How to make UPI payments through GPay using your credit card

Google Pay (or GPay) had rolled out the new feature last month.

Google Pay had announced in May that its users in India can now make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments with RuPay credit cards. The company has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to introduce this service.

With this, Google Pay users can link their RuPay credit cards with the GPay app and pay online and offline merchants using the app. Here's how you can go about it:

1.) Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone.

2.) Go to the Settings menu within the app.

3.) Tap on "Setup payment method" and select "Add RuPay credit card."

4.) Enter the last six digits, expiry date, and PIN of your RuPay credit card.

5.) Tap on "RuPay credit card on UPI" in your profile within the Google Pay app to activate the card.

6.) Select the bank that issued your RuPay credit card.

7.) Set a unique UPI PIN for your RuPay credit card.

8.) Your RuPay credit card is now ready for UPI payments.

9.) At the merchant's payment interface, choose UPI as the payment option.

10.) Enter the UPI ID or scan the QR code provided by the merchant.

11.) Confirm the payment amount, enter your UPI PIN, and complete the transaction.

Currently, the feature is available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India. More banks will follow very soon, Google Pay said in a statement in May.

Speaking about this, Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google, said, “This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country."